5418 N Western Ave Unit 2

3bed/1bath apartment near Lincoln Square! Features newly updated kitchen/ bathroom and good size bedrooms to fit up to a queen bed.



Just steps to the Western bus stop and a few blocks to the Brown Line. Close to West Edgewater, Ravenswood, Anderson village, Albany Park and Jefferson Park areas as well as Swedish Covenant Hospital, North Park University, and Lake Shore Drive.



Property Highlights:



- Separate Living room and dining room areas

- Cozy sitting room in enclosed porch area

- Garage parking spot included

- Free laundry in basement

- Extra storage in basement

- Small backyard patio

- Street parking on Western Ave

- Tenant responsible for heat gas and electricity

- Small Pets OK



Available Now!



Listed By Ikos



(RLNE5508268)