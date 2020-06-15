All apartments in Chicago
5418 N Western Ave Unit 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5418 N Western Ave Unit 2

5418 North Western Avenue · (877) 771-5085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5418 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3bed/1bath apartment near Lincoln Square! Features newly updated kitchen/ bathroom and good size bedrooms to fit up to a queen bed.

Just steps to the Western bus stop and a few blocks to the Brown Line. Close to West Edgewater, Ravenswood, Anderson village, Albany Park and Jefferson Park areas as well as Swedish Covenant Hospital, North Park University, and Lake Shore Drive.

Property Highlights:

- Separate Living room and dining room areas
- Cozy sitting room in enclosed porch area
- Garage parking spot included
- Free laundry in basement
- Extra storage in basement
- Small backyard patio
- Street parking on Western Ave
- Tenant responsible for heat gas and electricity
- Small Pets OK

Available Now!

Listed By Ikos

(RLNE5508268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 5418 N Western Ave Unit 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5418 N Western Ave Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
