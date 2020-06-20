Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5412 North Campbell Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:00 PM
1 of 12
5412 North Campbell Avenue
5412 North Campbell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5412 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5412 North Campbell Avenue have any available units?
5412 North Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5412 North Campbell Avenue have?
Some of 5412 North Campbell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 5412 North Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5412 North Campbell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 North Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5412 North Campbell Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 5412 North Campbell Avenue offer parking?
No, 5412 North Campbell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5412 North Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5412 North Campbell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 North Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5412 North Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5412 North Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5412 North Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 North Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 North Campbell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
