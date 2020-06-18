All apartments in Chicago
5407 South Harper Avenue - 3
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

5407 South Harper Avenue - 3

5407 South Harper Avenue · (312) 265-0211
Location

5407 South Harper Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Available NOW! 3Bdr/2Bath Brand NEW renovated condo quality apartment with in-unit laundry and internet included!

-Kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. And some added vintage charm!

-Brand new hardwood floors throughout.

-Central Air and GFA heat

-Small outdoor porch

Available Now - $2350 security deposit, Unit comes unfurnished but can come furnished with a higher price.

Best Location in Hyde Park, University of Chicago, Whole Foods, Walgreens, Starbucks, restaurants, public transit AND THE NEW TRADER JOES a block away! Location is unbeatable.

Long term or short term lease available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 have any available units?
5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 have?
Some of 5407 South Harper Avenue - 3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 offer parking?
No, 5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5407 South Harper Avenue - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
