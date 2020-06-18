5407 South Harper Avenue - 3

Amenities
Available NOW! 3Bdr/2Bath Brand NEW renovated condo quality apartment with in-unit laundry and internet included!
-Kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. And some added vintage charm!
-Brand new hardwood floors throughout.
-Central Air and GFA heat
-Small outdoor porch
Available Now - $2350 security deposit, Unit comes unfurnished but can come furnished with a higher price.
Best Location in Hyde Park, University of Chicago, Whole Foods, Walgreens, Starbucks, restaurants, public transit AND THE NEW TRADER JOES a block away! Location is unbeatable.
Long term or short term lease available!