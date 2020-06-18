5407 South Harper Avenue - 3

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Available NOW! 3Bdr/2Bath Brand NEW renovated condo quality apartment with in-unit laundry and internet included!



-Kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances. And some added vintage charm!



-Brand new hardwood floors throughout.



-Central Air and GFA heat



-Small outdoor porch



Available Now - $2350 security deposit, Unit comes unfurnished but can come furnished with a higher price.



Best Location in Hyde Park, University of Chicago, Whole Foods, Walgreens, Starbucks, restaurants, public transit AND THE NEW TRADER JOES a block away! Location is unbeatable.



Long term or short term lease available!