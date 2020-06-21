539 West Dickens Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Tired of seeing the same listings? Need help finding your new home? Need to move right away? Uncertain about moving during COVID? New to Chicago? I have access to 100s of public and exclusive listings in Chicago and the surrounding areas. Give me a call and within a few minutes I can honestly tell you if I can help or not with your search outside of this listing. There is no charge for my service. Completely free with no strings attached.



- Updated, spacious 1st floor apartment

- Three spacious king/queen sized bedrooms

- Hardwood floors throughout

- SS appliances including dishwasher, gas stove & microwave

- Eat in kitchen with back porch

- 1 full sized bathroom and a 1/2 bath in the king sized bedroom

- Formal dining room with a private front porch

- In unit W&D

- Central air/heat

- 1500 sa ft



- 24 hr emergency maintenance



- Close to CTA buses & brown, red and purple lines

- Walk score: 96, a walker’s paradise

- Whole Foods, Target, Mariano’s, Lincoln Park Athletic Club, Lincoln Park zoo, DePaul, Old Town, Oz Park lakefront, shops, restaurants & bars within a short walk



$2720/month

Avail Jun 24th

Cats & dogs allowed



CALL or email Vanessa for details or to arrange a showing

312.725.9691



Illinois Licensed Realtor of Locate Chicago/Fulton Grace



Note: Photos may be of similar unit but exact same floor plan and pricing varies depending on move date.

Contact us to schedule a showing.