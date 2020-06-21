All apartments in Chicago
539 West Dickens Avenue
539 West Dickens Avenue

539 West Dickens Avenue
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email.
Location

539 West Dickens Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,720

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Tired of seeing the same listings? Need help finding your new home? Need to move right away? Uncertain about moving during COVID? New to Chicago? I have access to 100s of public and exclusive listings in Chicago and the surrounding areas. Give me a call and within a few minutes I can honestly tell you if I can help or not with your search outside of this listing. There is no charge for my service. Completely free with no strings attached.

- Updated, spacious 1st floor apartment
- Three spacious king/queen sized bedrooms
- Hardwood floors throughout
- SS appliances including dishwasher, gas stove & microwave
- Eat in kitchen with back porch
- 1 full sized bathroom and a 1/2 bath in the king sized bedroom
- Formal dining room with a private front porch
- In unit W&D
- Central air/heat
- 1500 sa ft

- 24 hr emergency maintenance

- Close to CTA buses & brown, red and purple lines
- Walk score: 96, a walker’s paradise
- Whole Foods, Target, Mariano’s, Lincoln Park Athletic Club, Lincoln Park zoo, DePaul, Old Town, Oz Park lakefront, shops, restaurants & bars within a short walk

$2720/month
Avail Jun 24th
Cats & dogs allowed

CALL or email Vanessa for details or to arrange a showing
312.725.9691

Illinois Licensed Realtor of Locate Chicago/Fulton Grace

Note: Photos may be of similar unit but exact same floor plan and pricing varies depending on move date.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 West Dickens Avenue have any available units?
539 West Dickens Avenue has a unit available for $2,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 West Dickens Avenue have?
Some of 539 West Dickens Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 West Dickens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
539 West Dickens Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 West Dickens Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 West Dickens Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 539 West Dickens Avenue offer parking?
No, 539 West Dickens Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 539 West Dickens Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 West Dickens Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 West Dickens Avenue have a pool?
No, 539 West Dickens Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 539 West Dickens Avenue have accessible units?
No, 539 West Dickens Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 539 West Dickens Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 West Dickens Avenue has units with dishwashers.
