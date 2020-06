Amenities

Large 1 bedroom located in beautiful courtyard building on tree- lined street. Great East Lakeview location. This 3rd floor unit is bright and spacious. Hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. Formal dining room great for entertaining. Neutral paint, crown molding and vintage charm. Ceiling fans and custom window treatments included. Great closet space. Kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances and under mounted sink. Radiant heat in the rent.

