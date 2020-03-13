All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

5340 N Paulina St 3F

5340 North Paulina Street · (708) 669-6525
Location

5340 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3F · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
2Bd / 1Ba Andersonville Upgrade! IN-UNIT W/D - Property Id: 285635

Updated features include:

-Central Heat / Air
-IN-UNIT Washer Dryer
-Full Modern Kitchen
-Granite Counter Tops
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher
-Spa Tiling in Bathroom
-Intercom System
-Modern Lighting Fixtures
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout!

Available June 1st!

Ample Closet Space in Apartment, Dedicated Storage Lockers in Basement

Designated Off-Street Parking Available for Additional Monthly Rate

Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance

Tech Fee includes 200mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access

No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285635
Property Id 285635

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5804210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5340 N Paulina St 3F have any available units?
5340 N Paulina St 3F has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5340 N Paulina St 3F have?
Some of 5340 N Paulina St 3F's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5340 N Paulina St 3F currently offering any rent specials?
5340 N Paulina St 3F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5340 N Paulina St 3F pet-friendly?
Yes, 5340 N Paulina St 3F is pet friendly.
Does 5340 N Paulina St 3F offer parking?
Yes, 5340 N Paulina St 3F does offer parking.
Does 5340 N Paulina St 3F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5340 N Paulina St 3F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5340 N Paulina St 3F have a pool?
No, 5340 N Paulina St 3F does not have a pool.
Does 5340 N Paulina St 3F have accessible units?
No, 5340 N Paulina St 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 5340 N Paulina St 3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5340 N Paulina St 3F has units with dishwashers.
