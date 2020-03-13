5340 N Paulina St 3F

Amenities

2Bd / 1Ba Andersonville Upgrade! IN-UNIT W/D - Property Id: 285635



Updated features include:



-Central Heat / Air

-IN-UNIT Washer Dryer

-Full Modern Kitchen

-Granite Counter Tops

-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher

-Spa Tiling in Bathroom

-Intercom System

-Modern Lighting Fixtures

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout!



Available June 1st!



Ample Closet Space in Apartment, Dedicated Storage Lockers in Basement



Designated Off-Street Parking Available for Additional Monthly Rate



Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance



Tech Fee includes 200mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access



No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!



No Dogs Allowed



