Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:42 PM
530 W Diversey
530 W Diversey Pkwy
·
(773) 825-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
530 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614
Lakeview
Price and availability
VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 530 W. Diversey #613 · Avail. Aug 15
$905
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft
Unit 530 W. Diversey #514 · Avail. Aug 15
$905
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft
Unit 530 W. Diversey #513 · Avail. Aug 15
$905
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft
See 8+ more
See all Floor Plans
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 530 W Diversey.
Amenities
24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bike storage
internet access
lobby
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 530 W Diversey have any available units?
530 W Diversey has 11 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 530 W Diversey have?
Some of 530 W Diversey's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 530 W Diversey currently offering any rent specials?
530 W Diversey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 W Diversey pet-friendly?
No, 530 W Diversey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 530 W Diversey offer parking?
No, 530 W Diversey does not offer parking.
Does 530 W Diversey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 W Diversey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 W Diversey have a pool?
No, 530 W Diversey does not have a pool.
Does 530 W Diversey have accessible units?
No, 530 W Diversey does not have accessible units.
Does 530 W Diversey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 W Diversey has units with dishwashers.
