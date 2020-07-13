All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
530 W Diversey.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
530 W Diversey
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:42 PM

530 W Diversey

530 W Diversey Pkwy · (773) 825-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

530 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 530 W. Diversey #613 · Avail. Aug 15

$905

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Unit 530 W. Diversey #514 · Avail. Aug 15

$905

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Unit 530 W. Diversey #513 · Avail. Aug 15

$905

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 530 W Diversey.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bike storage
internet access
lobby

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 530 W Diversey have any available units?
530 W Diversey has 11 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 W Diversey have?
Some of 530 W Diversey's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 W Diversey currently offering any rent specials?
530 W Diversey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 W Diversey pet-friendly?
No, 530 W Diversey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 530 W Diversey offer parking?
No, 530 W Diversey does not offer parking.
Does 530 W Diversey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 W Diversey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 W Diversey have a pool?
No, 530 W Diversey does not have a pool.
Does 530 W Diversey have accessible units?
No, 530 W Diversey does not have accessible units.
Does 530 W Diversey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 W Diversey has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

8222 S Ingleside Ave
8222 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
515 West Barry
515 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St
Chicago, IL 60642
212 E 69th Place
212 E 69th Pl
Chicago, IL 60637
Dakin Court
910 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
1438 W Belmont
1438 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
6401-03 S California
6401 S California Ave
Chicago, IL 60629
West77
77 West Huron
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideUptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College