526 W Oakdale Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator parking dogs allowed

LOCATION! 1 Bedroom in Lakeview. Heat Included - Property Id: 284501



This one bedroom apartment in an elevator building is nestled in a great location! The unit features hardwood floors, window unit AC, with heat included in the rent.There is coin operated laundry in the building for your convenience. Live near the lake and all the great shopping, restaurants, and nightlife that Lakeview has to offer. Parking is available to rent. Cats are welcome!



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284501

Property Id 284501



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5795884)