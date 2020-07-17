All apartments in Chicago
525 West Hawthorne Place
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

525 West Hawthorne Place

525 West Hawthorne Place · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 West Hawthorne Place, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
gym
pool
doorman
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Spacious 2 bed/1 ba Lakeview East condo with garage parking! This condo has a desirable split floor-plan with large open living area. The kitchen features granite counters, backsplash, and breakfast bar. Unit also has north facing bay-windows, plenty of space for dining, and huge closets. Additional storage on the unit floor plus attached heated parking. Building has amazing amenities including 24 hour doorman, on-site management, pool, sundeck, and fitness center. Convenient location close to lake, parks, transportation, shopping, restaurants, and nightlife. RENT INCLUDES: attached heated parking, cable/internet, heat, pool, gym, and additional storage! $50/resident application fee includes credit, background, eviction, income and employment checks needed.$500 non-refundable fee is required to landlord. Move In/Out Fee to HOA $500; Refundable Damage Deposit to HOA $500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 West Hawthorne Place have any available units?
525 West Hawthorne Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 West Hawthorne Place have?
Some of 525 West Hawthorne Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 West Hawthorne Place currently offering any rent specials?
525 West Hawthorne Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 West Hawthorne Place pet-friendly?
No, 525 West Hawthorne Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 525 West Hawthorne Place offer parking?
Yes, 525 West Hawthorne Place offers parking.
Does 525 West Hawthorne Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 West Hawthorne Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 West Hawthorne Place have a pool?
Yes, 525 West Hawthorne Place has a pool.
Does 525 West Hawthorne Place have accessible units?
No, 525 West Hawthorne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 525 West Hawthorne Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 West Hawthorne Place does not have units with dishwashers.
