525 West Hawthorne Place

Spacious 2 bed/1 ba Lakeview East condo with garage parking! This condo has a desirable split floor-plan with large open living area. The kitchen features granite counters, backsplash, and breakfast bar. Unit also has north facing bay-windows, plenty of space for dining, and huge closets. Additional storage on the unit floor plus attached heated parking. Building has amazing amenities including 24 hour doorman, on-site management, pool, sundeck, and fitness center. Convenient location close to lake, parks, transportation, shopping, restaurants, and nightlife. RENT INCLUDES: attached heated parking, cable/internet, heat, pool, gym, and additional storage! $50/resident application fee includes credit, background, eviction, income and employment checks needed.$500 non-refundable fee is required to landlord. Move In/Out Fee to HOA $500; Refundable Damage Deposit to HOA $500