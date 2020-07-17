Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
522 W Melrose St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
522 W Melrose St
522 West Melrose Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
522 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1BD Apartment W Melrose Ave - Property Id: 302307
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302307
Property Id 302307
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5865823)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 W Melrose St have any available units?
522 W Melrose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 522 W Melrose St currently offering any rent specials?
522 W Melrose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 W Melrose St pet-friendly?
No, 522 W Melrose St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 522 W Melrose St offer parking?
No, 522 W Melrose St does not offer parking.
Does 522 W Melrose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 W Melrose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 W Melrose St have a pool?
No, 522 W Melrose St does not have a pool.
Does 522 W Melrose St have accessible units?
No, 522 W Melrose St does not have accessible units.
Does 522 W Melrose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 W Melrose St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 W Melrose St have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 W Melrose St does not have units with air conditioning.
