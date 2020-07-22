All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5200 N Broadway St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5200 N Broadway St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5200 N Broadway St

5200 N Broadway St · (786) 622-6882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

5200 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Gut Rehab w/ Hardwood Floors! 1 Block to Red. - Property Id: 271990

This gut rehabbed 1 bed/1 bath in Edgewater offers hardwood floors with carpeted bedrooms, high end kitchen with Italian cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, laundry on-site, and close proximity to shopping, dining, nightlife, and entertainment. Just 1 block to the Red Line.

*VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE*

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
****
liveherehomes. com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5200-n-broadway-st-chicago-il/271990
Property Id 271990

(RLNE5944994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 N Broadway St have any available units?
5200 N Broadway St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 N Broadway St have?
Some of 5200 N Broadway St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 N Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
5200 N Broadway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 N Broadway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5200 N Broadway St is pet friendly.
Does 5200 N Broadway St offer parking?
No, 5200 N Broadway St does not offer parking.
Does 5200 N Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5200 N Broadway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 N Broadway St have a pool?
No, 5200 N Broadway St does not have a pool.
Does 5200 N Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 5200 N Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 N Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5200 N Broadway St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5200 N Broadway St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
7715 South Shore Drive
7715 S South Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60649
2046 North Orleans
2046 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL 60614
Lake Park Crescent
1061 E 41st Pl
Chicago, IL 60653
The Renaissance
901 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
Wilson Court Apartments
1901 W Wilson Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Buena Terrace Apartments
4242 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
1120 N Lasalle Apartments
1120 N La Salle Dr
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity