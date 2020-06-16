All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 520 South State Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
520 South State Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:06 AM

520 South State Street

520 South State Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1251967
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
The Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

520 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
gym
parking
media room
valet service
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom loft in the heart of Printer's Row!
Features spacious, open floor plan with 10' ceilings. Beautiful wood flooring throughout. Newly renovated kitchen w/ high end stainless steel appliances, backsplash and quartz countertops. Spacious living room with a dining area and large private balcony w/ spectacular city views! Rental price includes parking. Full amenity building with 24 hour doorman, roof deck, fitness and business center, theater, valet dry cleaner! Walk to Grant Park, Millennium Park, shopping, transportation and more. Unbeatable location!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 South State Street have any available units?
520 South State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 South State Street have?
Some of 520 South State Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 South State Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 South State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 South State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 South State Street is pet friendly.
Does 520 South State Street offer parking?
Yes, 520 South State Street does offer parking.
Does 520 South State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 South State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 South State Street have a pool?
No, 520 South State Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 South State Street have accessible units?
No, 520 South State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 South State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 South State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 520 South State Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1036 N. Dearborn
1036 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
5507-5509 S Hyde Park Boulevard
5507 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
State and Grand
505 N State St
Chicago, IL 60654
1601-15 W Berteau
1601 West Berteau Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
1215 W Diversey
1215 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
1319 W Belmont
1319 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1120 N Lasalle Apartments
1120 N La Salle Dr
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity