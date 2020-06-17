520 S State St 1516

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom loft! - Property Id: 216813
Features spacious, open floor plan with 10' ceilings. Beautiful wood flooring throughout. Newly renovated kitchen w/ high end stainless steel appliances, backsplash and quartz countertops. Spacious living room with a dining area and large private balcony w/ spectacular city views! Rental price includes parking. Full amenity building with 24 hour doorman, roof deck, fitness and business center, theater, valet dry cleaner! Walk to Grant Park, Millennium Park, shopping, transportation and more. Unbeatable location!
