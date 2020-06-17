All apartments in Chicago
520 S State St 1516

520 S State St · (847) 830-0175
Location

520 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1516 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
gym
parking
media room
valet service
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom loft! - Property Id: 216813

Features spacious, open floor plan with 10' ceilings. Beautiful wood flooring throughout. Newly renovated kitchen w/ high end stainless steel appliances, backsplash and quartz countertops. Spacious living room with a dining area and large private balcony w/ spectacular city views! Rental price includes parking. Full amenity building with 24 hour doorman, roof deck, fitness and business center, theater, valet dry cleaner! Walk to Grant Park, Millennium Park, shopping, transportation and more. Unbeatable location!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216813
Property Id 216813

(RLNE5805123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 S State St 1516 have any available units?
520 S State St 1516 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 S State St 1516 have?
Some of 520 S State St 1516's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 S State St 1516 currently offering any rent specials?
520 S State St 1516 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 S State St 1516 pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 S State St 1516 is pet friendly.
Does 520 S State St 1516 offer parking?
Yes, 520 S State St 1516 does offer parking.
Does 520 S State St 1516 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 S State St 1516 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 S State St 1516 have a pool?
No, 520 S State St 1516 does not have a pool.
Does 520 S State St 1516 have accessible units?
No, 520 S State St 1516 does not have accessible units.
Does 520 S State St 1516 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 S State St 1516 has units with dishwashers.
