520 North Kingsbury
520 North Kingsbury Street · (312) 772-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
520 North Kingsbury Street, Chicago, IL 60654
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
If living on the quiet side of River North sounds appealing, come enjoy the outdoor pool, sundeck and whirlpool spa available in this luxury high rise. Walk the property and enjoy the private terraced garden, fountains and landscaped river walk or head to the rooftop for a private terrace with BBQs for grilling and some amazing views. Inside, hit the party and media room, or just hit the gym. Situated close to the river and just a couple blocks from the action, this 100% smoke-free property sits on the edge of the hustle and bustle. Tons of restaurants and bars await on Erie and Hubbard Streets including boutique stores and shops. Access to the CTA Brown, Purple, Pink, Green and Blue Lines is a 7-8-minute walk and you are seconds away from being able to hop on I-90/94 at Ohio. There is 24-hour security door staff as well. Who doesn t love large walk-in closets and panoramic floor-to-ceiling views, two of the great features of these well-appointed apartments. Upon walking in you ll notice the Brazilian Cherry wide-plank flooring, upgraded kitchens with granite and stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Add central air with all-season individually controlled heating and air conditioning and it s everything you want and need! Parking is available on-site at an additional charge. Cats are accepted throughout and dogs are welcome on select floors (dog breed restrictions apply but there is no weight limit). There is also a cool little dog run right along the river.

Terms: One year lease

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 North Kingsbury have any available units?
520 North Kingsbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 North Kingsbury have?
Some of 520 North Kingsbury's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 North Kingsbury currently offering any rent specials?
520 North Kingsbury isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 North Kingsbury pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 North Kingsbury is pet friendly.
Does 520 North Kingsbury offer parking?
Yes, 520 North Kingsbury does offer parking.
Does 520 North Kingsbury have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 North Kingsbury offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 North Kingsbury have a pool?
Yes, 520 North Kingsbury has a pool.
Does 520 North Kingsbury have accessible units?
No, 520 North Kingsbury does not have accessible units.
Does 520 North Kingsbury have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 North Kingsbury has units with dishwashers.
