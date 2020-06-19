520 North Kingsbury

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park doorman gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

If living on the quiet side of River North sounds appealing, come enjoy the outdoor pool, sundeck and whirlpool spa available in this luxury high rise. Walk the property and enjoy the private terraced garden, fountains and landscaped river walk or head to the rooftop for a private terrace with BBQs for grilling and some amazing views. Inside, hit the party and media room, or just hit the gym. Situated close to the river and just a couple blocks from the action, this 100% smoke-free property sits on the edge of the hustle and bustle. Tons of restaurants and bars await on Erie and Hubbard Streets including boutique stores and shops. Access to the CTA Brown, Purple, Pink, Green and Blue Lines is a 7-8-minute walk and you are seconds away from being able to hop on I-90/94 at Ohio. There is 24-hour security door staff as well. Who doesn t love large walk-in closets and panoramic floor-to-ceiling views, two of the great features of these well-appointed apartments. Upon walking in you ll notice the Brazilian Cherry wide-plank flooring, upgraded kitchens with granite and stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Add central air with all-season individually controlled heating and air conditioning and it s everything you want and need! Parking is available on-site at an additional charge. Cats are accepted throughout and dogs are welcome on select floors (dog breed restrictions apply but there is no weight limit). There is also a cool little dog run right along the river.



Terms: One year lease