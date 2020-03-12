519 East 71st Street, Chicago, IL 60619 Greater Grand Crossing
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors; cable ready appliance included. Laundry room on premises; fenced in yard. 25 residential units and 8 store fronts one of the upgraded stores, open space, office, etc
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 519 E 71st Unit 321 have any available units?
519 E 71st Unit 321 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 519 E 71st Unit 321 currently offering any rent specials?
519 E 71st Unit 321 isn't currently offering any rent specials.