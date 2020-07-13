All apartments in Chicago
517 W Oakdale Ave
517 W Oakdale Ave

517 W Oakdale Ave · (773) 840-0320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

517 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,095

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,315

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/2b-1

$1,855

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 517 W Oakdale Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Why live in a cold steel high-rise when you can live in this gem at 517 W. Oakdale? A roaring 20s hotel turned newly rehabbed apartment building in the heart of East Lakeview, yes please.\n\nWeve added a few modern touches to mix with that magical vintage feel: hardwood floors, spacious closets, ceiling fans and updated kitchens. The complimentary internet and DirecTV amenities can even help transport you through movies to the same time period when your gorgeous apartment was a swanky hotel.\n\nThe East Lakeview location is pure Chicago charm endless greenery, lakefront and streets with inviting restaurants, pubs and cafes. All the opportunities of the city, all the comforts of a neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 W Oakdale Ave have any available units?
517 W Oakdale Ave offers studio floorplans starting at $1,095, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,315, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,855. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 W Oakdale Ave have?
Some of 517 W Oakdale Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 W Oakdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
517 W Oakdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 W Oakdale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 W Oakdale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 517 W Oakdale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 517 W Oakdale Ave offers parking.
Does 517 W Oakdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 W Oakdale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 W Oakdale Ave have a pool?
No, 517 W Oakdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 517 W Oakdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 517 W Oakdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 517 W Oakdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 W Oakdale Ave has units with dishwashers.
