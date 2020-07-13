Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 517 W Oakdale Ave.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Why live in a cold steel high-rise when you can live in this gem at 517 W. Oakdale? A roaring 20s hotel turned newly rehabbed apartment building in the heart of East Lakeview, yes please.\n\nWeve added a few modern touches to mix with that magical vintage feel: hardwood floors, spacious closets, ceiling fans and updated kitchens. The complimentary internet and DirecTV amenities can even help transport you through movies to the same time period when your gorgeous apartment was a swanky hotel.\n\nThe East Lakeview location is pure Chicago charm endless greenery, lakefront and streets with inviting restaurants, pubs and cafes. All the opportunities of the city, all the comforts of a neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250
