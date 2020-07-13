517 W Oakdale Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Why live in a cold steel high-rise when you can live in this gem at 517 W. Oakdale? A roaring 20s hotel turned newly rehabbed apartment building in the heart of East Lakeview, yes please.



Weve added a few modern touches to mix with that magical vintage feel: hardwood floors, spacious closets, ceiling fans and updated kitchens. The complimentary internet and DirecTV amenities can even help transport you through movies to the same time period when your gorgeous apartment was a swanky hotel.



The East Lakeview location is pure Chicago charm endless greenery, lakefront and streets with inviting restaurants, pubs and cafes. All the opportunities of the city, all the comforts of a neighborhood.