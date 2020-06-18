517 W BROMPTON AVE

Amenities
Must See Studio in Beautiful Courtyard Building - Prime East Lake View - FREE Heat! This beautiful courtyard building offers nicely maintained apartments, in a great location, for an affordable price. Most apartments feature separate dining areas and spacious closets. This location provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants, and the lakefront. Apartment Amenities: --Ceramic tiled baths --Large closets --Built-in closet shelving --Hardwood floors Building Amenities: --Intercom entry system --Laundry facilities on site --On-site manager --Cable ready ***Free heat