All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 517 W BROMPTON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
517 W BROMPTON AVE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:31 AM

517 W BROMPTON AVE

517 West Brompton Avenue · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

517 West Brompton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Must See Studio in Beautiful Courtyard Building - Prime East Lake View - FREE Heat! This beautiful courtyard building offers nicely maintained apartments, in a great location, for an affordable price. Most apartments feature separate dining areas and spacious closets. This location provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants, and the lakefront. Apartment Amenities: --Ceramic tiled baths --Large closets --Built-in closet shelving --Hardwood floors Building Amenities: --Intercom entry system --Laundry facilities on site --On-site manager --Cable ready ***Free heat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 W BROMPTON AVE have any available units?
517 W BROMPTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 W BROMPTON AVE have?
Some of 517 W BROMPTON AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 W BROMPTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
517 W BROMPTON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 W BROMPTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 517 W BROMPTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 517 W BROMPTON AVE offer parking?
No, 517 W BROMPTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 517 W BROMPTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 W BROMPTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 W BROMPTON AVE have a pool?
No, 517 W BROMPTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 517 W BROMPTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 517 W BROMPTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 517 W BROMPTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 W BROMPTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 517 W BROMPTON AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
Maple Court
1120 E 47th St
Chicago, IL 60615
5100 S. Ellis Avenue
5100 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
4814-18 N Wolcott
4814 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
1108 E 82nd
1108 E 82nd St
Chicago, IL 60619
2850 N Sheridan Rd
2850 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
State & Chestnut
845 N State St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity