511 W Deming Pl 3S

Unit 3S Available 08/01/20 511 W DEMING, #3S - Property Id: 296294



SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT IN PRIME LINCOLN PARK. NEAR DEPAUL UNIVERSITY, CLARK STREET BUS, LAKE SHORE DRIVE, PARK, AND MUCH MORE. UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH, LAUNDRY ON SITE. CALL TODAY TO VIEW. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners. *PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN BUILDING.



