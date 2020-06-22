All apartments in Chicago
511 W Deming Pl 3S

511 W Deming Pl · No Longer Available
Location

511 W Deming Pl, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
dogs allowed
Unit 3S Available 08/01/20 511 W DEMING, #3S - Property Id: 296294

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT IN PRIME LINCOLN PARK. NEAR DEPAUL UNIVERSITY, CLARK STREET BUS, LAKE SHORE DRIVE, PARK, AND MUCH MORE. UNIT FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH, LAUNDRY ON SITE. CALL TODAY TO VIEW. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners. *PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN BUILDING.

Amenities:
Health Club, Laundry, Bicycle Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296294
Property Id 296294

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5841038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 W Deming Pl 3S have any available units?
511 W Deming Pl 3S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 W Deming Pl 3S have?
Some of 511 W Deming Pl 3S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 W Deming Pl 3S currently offering any rent specials?
511 W Deming Pl 3S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 W Deming Pl 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 W Deming Pl 3S is pet friendly.
Does 511 W Deming Pl 3S offer parking?
No, 511 W Deming Pl 3S does not offer parking.
Does 511 W Deming Pl 3S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 W Deming Pl 3S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 W Deming Pl 3S have a pool?
No, 511 W Deming Pl 3S does not have a pool.
Does 511 W Deming Pl 3S have accessible units?
No, 511 W Deming Pl 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 511 W Deming Pl 3S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 W Deming Pl 3S has units with dishwashers.
