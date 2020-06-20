All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

510 W Deming Pl # 2s

510 W Deming Pl · (312) 468-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 W Deming Pl, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit # 2s · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1 Bed apartment in incredible Lincoln Park - Property Id: 290504

1 Bed apartment in incredible Lincoln Park location!!! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290504
Property Id 290504

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5819873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 W Deming Pl # 2s have any available units?
510 W Deming Pl # 2s has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 W Deming Pl # 2s have?
Some of 510 W Deming Pl # 2s's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 W Deming Pl # 2s currently offering any rent specials?
510 W Deming Pl # 2s isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 W Deming Pl # 2s pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 W Deming Pl # 2s is pet friendly.
Does 510 W Deming Pl # 2s offer parking?
No, 510 W Deming Pl # 2s does not offer parking.
Does 510 W Deming Pl # 2s have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 W Deming Pl # 2s does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 W Deming Pl # 2s have a pool?
No, 510 W Deming Pl # 2s does not have a pool.
Does 510 W Deming Pl # 2s have accessible units?
No, 510 W Deming Pl # 2s does not have accessible units.
Does 510 W Deming Pl # 2s have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 W Deming Pl # 2s has units with dishwashers.
