510 W Deming Pl # 2s

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

1 Bed apartment in incredible Lincoln Park - Property Id: 290504



1 Bed apartment in incredible Lincoln Park location!!! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290504

Property Id 290504



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5819873)