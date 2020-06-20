510 W Deming Pl # 2s

Amenities
1 Bed apartment in incredible Lincoln Park - Property Id: 290504
1 Bed apartment in incredible Lincoln Park location!!! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290504
Property Id 290504
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5819873)