510 W DEMING

BIG and BRIGHT 2 bedroom apartment in amazing Lincoln Park location close to all the restaurants, bars, and shopping that Clark Street has to offer! Two large, equal sized bedrooms with great closet space. Unit has refinished hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in living room, remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and a separate dining area in kitchen. Building has a beautifully landscaped courtyard, easy to access laundry room with plenty of washers and dryers, gym with treadmills and weight machines, and 2 rooms dedicated to bike storage. Off street parking available for $185/month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners. A TRUE GEM IN THE HEART OF LINCOLN PARK!!!***Photos may be of a similar unit in the building****