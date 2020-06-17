All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 6 2020 at 10:02 AM

510 W DEMING

510 West Deming Place · (219) 221-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 West Deming Place, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
BIG and BRIGHT 2 bedroom apartment in amazing Lincoln Park location close to all the restaurants, bars, and shopping that Clark Street has to offer! Two large, equal sized bedrooms with great closet space. Unit has refinished hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in living room, remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and a separate dining area in kitchen. Building has a beautifully landscaped courtyard, easy to access laundry room with plenty of washers and dryers, gym with treadmills and weight machines, and 2 rooms dedicated to bike storage. Off street parking available for $185/month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners. A TRUE GEM IN THE HEART OF LINCOLN PARK!!!***Photos may be of a similar unit in the building****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 W DEMING have any available units?
510 W DEMING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 W DEMING have?
Some of 510 W DEMING's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 W DEMING currently offering any rent specials?
510 W DEMING isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 W DEMING pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 W DEMING is pet friendly.
Does 510 W DEMING offer parking?
Yes, 510 W DEMING does offer parking.
Does 510 W DEMING have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 W DEMING offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 W DEMING have a pool?
No, 510 W DEMING does not have a pool.
Does 510 W DEMING have accessible units?
No, 510 W DEMING does not have accessible units.
Does 510 W DEMING have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 W DEMING has units with dishwashers.
