510 W Briar Pl 505.
Chicago, IL
510 W Briar Pl 505
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

510 W Briar Pl 505

510 West Briar Place · (773) 888-2697
Location

510 West Briar Place, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 505 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Spacious Lakeview 1 Bed. Dog Friendly! - Property Id: 282845

Cooking Gas Included
Elevator
Hardwood Floors
In-Unit Laundry
Pets ok (No Breed Restrictions)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282845
Property Id 282845

(RLNE5792540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 510 W Briar Pl 505 have any available units?
510 W Briar Pl 505 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 W Briar Pl 505 have?
Some of 510 W Briar Pl 505's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 W Briar Pl 505 currently offering any rent specials?
510 W Briar Pl 505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 W Briar Pl 505 pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 W Briar Pl 505 is pet friendly.
Does 510 W Briar Pl 505 offer parking?
No, 510 W Briar Pl 505 does not offer parking.
Does 510 W Briar Pl 505 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 W Briar Pl 505 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 W Briar Pl 505 have a pool?
No, 510 W Briar Pl 505 does not have a pool.
Does 510 W Briar Pl 505 have accessible units?
No, 510 W Briar Pl 505 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 W Briar Pl 505 have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 W Briar Pl 505 does not have units with dishwashers.

