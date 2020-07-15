Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
510 W Briar Pl 505.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
510 W Briar Pl 505
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM
Check Availability
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
510 W Briar Pl 505
510 West Briar Place
·
(773) 888-2697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
510 West Briar Place, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
1 Bedroom
Unit Unit 505 · Avail. now
$1,395
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Spacious Lakeview 1 Bed. Dog Friendly! - Property Id: 282845
Cooking Gas Included
Elevator
Hardwood Floors
In-Unit Laundry
Pets ok (No Breed Restrictions)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282845
Property Id 282845
(RLNE5792540)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 510 W Briar Pl 505 have any available units?
510 W Briar Pl 505 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 510 W Briar Pl 505 have?
Some of 510 W Briar Pl 505's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 510 W Briar Pl 505 currently offering any rent specials?
510 W Briar Pl 505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 W Briar Pl 505 pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 W Briar Pl 505 is pet friendly.
Does 510 W Briar Pl 505 offer parking?
No, 510 W Briar Pl 505 does not offer parking.
Does 510 W Briar Pl 505 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 W Briar Pl 505 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 W Briar Pl 505 have a pool?
No, 510 W Briar Pl 505 does not have a pool.
Does 510 W Briar Pl 505 have accessible units?
No, 510 W Briar Pl 505 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 W Briar Pl 505 have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 W Briar Pl 505 does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
544 W. Melrose
544 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
2237 North Bissell St. Apt.
2237 North Bissell Street
Chicago, IL 60614
1022 W. Dakin
1022 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
1246 W Pratt
1246 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
Arrive South Loop
1935 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
2322 Commonwealth
2322 N Commonwealth Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60613
Similar Pages
Chicago 1 Bedrooms
Chicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Chicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Joliet, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeview
Near North Side
Lincoln Park
Hyde Park
Austin
Near West Side
Uptown
Lincoln Square
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College