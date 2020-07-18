508 W Deming Pl 3N

Amenities

A TRUE GEM IN THE HEART OF LINCOLN PARK!!! BIG and BRIGHT 2 bedroom apartment in amazing Lincoln Park location close to all the restaurants, bars, and shopping that Clark Street has to offer! Two large, equal sized bedrooms with great closet space. Unit has refinished hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in living room, remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and a separate dining area in kitchen. Building has a beautifully landscaped courtyard, easy to access laundry room with plenty of washers and dryers, gym with treadmills and weight machines, and 2 rooms dedicated to bike storage. Off street parking available for $185/month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. *PHOTOS MIGHT BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING.Presented by Fulton Grace Realty!

Andrew Wright

Fulton Grace Realty

312-702-9578

No Dogs Allowed



