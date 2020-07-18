All apartments in Chicago
508 W Deming Pl 3N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

508 W Deming Pl 3N

508 W Deming Pl · No Longer Available
Location

508 W Deming Pl, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
dogs allowed
508 WEST Deming, #3N - Property Id: 313292

A TRUE GEM IN THE HEART OF LINCOLN PARK!!! BIG and BRIGHT 2 bedroom apartment in amazing Lincoln Park location close to all the restaurants, bars, and shopping that Clark Street has to offer! Two large, equal sized bedrooms with great closet space. Unit has refinished hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in living room, remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and a separate dining area in kitchen. Building has a beautifully landscaped courtyard, easy to access laundry room with plenty of washers and dryers, gym with treadmills and weight machines, and 2 rooms dedicated to bike storage. Off street parking available for $185/month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. *PHOTOS MIGHT BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING.Presented by Fulton Grace Realty!
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313292
Property Id 313292

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5903844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 W Deming Pl 3N have any available units?
508 W Deming Pl 3N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 W Deming Pl 3N have?
Some of 508 W Deming Pl 3N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 W Deming Pl 3N currently offering any rent specials?
508 W Deming Pl 3N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 W Deming Pl 3N pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 W Deming Pl 3N is pet friendly.
Does 508 W Deming Pl 3N offer parking?
Yes, 508 W Deming Pl 3N offers parking.
Does 508 W Deming Pl 3N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 W Deming Pl 3N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 W Deming Pl 3N have a pool?
No, 508 W Deming Pl 3N does not have a pool.
Does 508 W Deming Pl 3N have accessible units?
No, 508 W Deming Pl 3N does not have accessible units.
Does 508 W Deming Pl 3N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 W Deming Pl 3N has units with dishwashers.
