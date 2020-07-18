All apartments in Chicago
506 W Deming Pl 1W
506 W Deming Pl 1W

506 W Deming Pl · (312) 702-9578
Location

506 W Deming Pl, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1W · Avail. now

$2,175

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
dogs allowed
506 WEST Deming, #1W - Property Id: 313345

A TRUE GEM IN THE HEART OF LINCOLN PARK!!! BIG and BRIGHT 2 bedroom apartment in amazing Lincoln Park location close to all the restaurants, bars, and shopping that Clark Street has to offer! Two large, equal sized bedrooms with great closet space. Unit has refinished hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in living room, remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and a separate dining area in kitchen, this unit has laundry in unit. Building has a beautifully landscaped courtyard, easy to access laundry room with plenty of washers and dryers, gym with treadmills and weight machines, and 2 rooms dedicated to bike storage. Parking Available for additional fee per month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. *PHOTOS MIGHT BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING.Presented by Fulton Grace Realty!
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/506-w-deming-pl-chicago-il-unit-1w/313345
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 W Deming Pl 1W have any available units?
506 W Deming Pl 1W has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 W Deming Pl 1W have?
Some of 506 W Deming Pl 1W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 W Deming Pl 1W currently offering any rent specials?
506 W Deming Pl 1W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 W Deming Pl 1W pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 W Deming Pl 1W is pet friendly.
Does 506 W Deming Pl 1W offer parking?
Yes, 506 W Deming Pl 1W offers parking.
Does 506 W Deming Pl 1W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 W Deming Pl 1W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 W Deming Pl 1W have a pool?
No, 506 W Deming Pl 1W does not have a pool.
Does 506 W Deming Pl 1W have accessible units?
No, 506 W Deming Pl 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 506 W Deming Pl 1W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 W Deming Pl 1W has units with dishwashers.
