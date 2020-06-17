All apartments in Chicago
5058 N Winchester Ave 1W
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5058 N Winchester Ave 1W

5058 North Winchester Avenue · (773) 318-3881
Location

5058 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1W · Avail. now

$1,725

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must See Renovated 1Bed Apartment in Ravenswood - Property Id: 237260

Lovely renovated 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with espresso cabinets, SS appliances, dishwasher, microwave, and in-unit washer/dryer! Central heat & a/c. Great location close to Mariano's, transportation, shopping, restaurants, Winnemac Park and more! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237260
Property Id 237260

(RLNE5707134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

