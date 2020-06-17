5058 N Winchester Ave 1W

Amenities
Must See Renovated 1Bed Apartment in Ravenswood - Property Id: 237260
Lovely renovated 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with espresso cabinets, SS appliances, dishwasher, microwave, and in-unit washer/dryer! Central heat & a/c. Great location close to Mariano's, transportation, shopping, restaurants, Winnemac Park and more! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237260
