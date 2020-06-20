5053 North Winchester Avenue

Amenities
Must See Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment in Ravenswood! Great Deal!
Lovely renovated 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with espresso cabinets, SS appliances, dishwasher, microwave, and in-unit washer/dryer! Central heat & a/c. Great location close to Mariano's, transportation, shopping, restaurants, Winnemac Park and more! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.
Laundry, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.