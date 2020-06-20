All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:14 PM

5053 North Winchester Avenue

5053 North Winchester Avenue
Location

5053 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Must See Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment in Ravenswood! Great Deal!
Lovely renovated 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with espresso cabinets, SS appliances, dishwasher, microwave, and in-unit washer/dryer! Central heat & a/c. Great location close to Mariano's, transportation, shopping, restaurants, Winnemac Park and more! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 North Winchester Avenue have any available units?
5053 North Winchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5053 North Winchester Avenue have?
Some of 5053 North Winchester Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 North Winchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5053 North Winchester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 North Winchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5053 North Winchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5053 North Winchester Avenue offer parking?
No, 5053 North Winchester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5053 North Winchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5053 North Winchester Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 North Winchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 5053 North Winchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5053 North Winchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5053 North Winchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 North Winchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 North Winchester Avenue has units with dishwashers.
