5050 N Broadway 1103
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

5050 N Broadway 1103

5050 North Broadway · (312) 877-4544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5050 North Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Penthouse - Balcony - Gym - Rooftop - Pool - NEW - Property Id: 305150

Hottest new building in Uptown. Amazing facilities combined with a stunning view of the city skyline. Live your best life in this beautiful apartment. Featuring in unit laundry, elevated ceilings, modern design, private balcony, rooftop deck, movie theater, resident lounge, grilling stations, dog run, doorman, and garage parking. This place is amazing!!! Call, text, or email to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5050-n-broadway-chicago-il-unit-1103/305150
Property Id 305150

(RLNE5966959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 N Broadway 1103 have any available units?
5050 N Broadway 1103 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 N Broadway 1103 have?
Some of 5050 N Broadway 1103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 N Broadway 1103 currently offering any rent specials?
5050 N Broadway 1103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 N Broadway 1103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5050 N Broadway 1103 is pet friendly.
Does 5050 N Broadway 1103 offer parking?
Yes, 5050 N Broadway 1103 offers parking.
Does 5050 N Broadway 1103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5050 N Broadway 1103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 N Broadway 1103 have a pool?
Yes, 5050 N Broadway 1103 has a pool.
Does 5050 N Broadway 1103 have accessible units?
No, 5050 N Broadway 1103 does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 N Broadway 1103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5050 N Broadway 1103 has units with dishwashers.
