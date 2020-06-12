All apartments in Chicago
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:23 AM

5043 South Drexel Avenue

5043 South Drexel Avenue · (773) 548-5077
Location

5043 South Drexel Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$963

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Situated on one of Chicago's historic tree-lined boulevards, Drexel Terrace was designed in the early 20th century as a stately manor combining classical and contemporary architectural styles of its era. From the picturesque boulevard, you'll step up the romantic Greek Revival staircase, past the Grecian urns, into the newly renovated entry with its marble and mahogany trim and Tiffany style wall sconces and chandeliers. The property's features include a spacious, private back yard with parking, and close proximity to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5043 South Drexel Avenue have any available units?
5043 South Drexel Avenue has a unit available for $963 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5043 South Drexel Avenue have?
Some of 5043 South Drexel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5043 South Drexel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5043 South Drexel Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5043 South Drexel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5043 South Drexel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5043 South Drexel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5043 South Drexel Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5043 South Drexel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5043 South Drexel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5043 South Drexel Avenue have a pool?
No, 5043 South Drexel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5043 South Drexel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5043 South Drexel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5043 South Drexel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5043 South Drexel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
