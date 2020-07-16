All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5039 N Springfield Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

5039 N Springfield Ave

5039 North Springfield Avenue · (312) 307-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5039 North Springfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 1BR in Albany with heat and water includ - Property Id: 306977

Location: 5039 N Springfield Ave , Chicago , IL ,60625

Rent: $1000
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

Spacious 1Br in Albany park with hardwood flooring and in building laundry. Street parking is easy, pets are ok with no pet fee for animals under 30 lbs. Heat and water are included in the monthly rent.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306977
Property Id 306977

(RLNE5883938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5039 N Springfield Ave have any available units?
5039 N Springfield Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5039 N Springfield Ave have?
Some of 5039 N Springfield Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5039 N Springfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5039 N Springfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5039 N Springfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5039 N Springfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5039 N Springfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5039 N Springfield Ave offers parking.
Does 5039 N Springfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5039 N Springfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5039 N Springfield Ave have a pool?
No, 5039 N Springfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5039 N Springfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 5039 N Springfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5039 N Springfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5039 N Springfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
