Spacious 1BR in Albany with heat and water includ - Property Id: 306977



Location: 5039 N Springfield Ave , Chicago , IL ,60625



Rent: $1000

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



Spacious 1Br in Albany park with hardwood flooring and in building laundry. Street parking is easy, pets are ok with no pet fee for animals under 30 lbs. Heat and water are included in the monthly rent.



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306977

(RLNE5883938)