503 W DEMING

Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED 3BD/2BA with Spacious Rooms!!! Three good size bedrooms with good closet space, renovated kitchen with granite and all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and brand new bathrooms with high-end finishes! Building has a beautifully landscaped courtyard, gym with treadmills and weight machines, laundry room, and bike storage. Parking Available for additional fee per month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. *PHOTOS MIGHT BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING.