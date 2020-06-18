All apartments in Chicago
503 W DEMING
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:03 PM

503 W DEMING

503 West Deming Place · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

503 West Deming Place, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
NEWLY RENOVATED 3BD/2BA with Spacious Rooms!!! Three good size bedrooms with good closet space, renovated kitchen with granite and all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and brand new bathrooms with high-end finishes! Building has a beautifully landscaped courtyard, gym with treadmills and weight machines, laundry room, and bike storage. Parking Available for additional fee per month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. *PHOTOS MIGHT BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 W DEMING have any available units?
503 W DEMING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 W DEMING have?
Some of 503 W DEMING's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 W DEMING currently offering any rent specials?
503 W DEMING isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 W DEMING pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 W DEMING is pet friendly.
Does 503 W DEMING offer parking?
Yes, 503 W DEMING does offer parking.
Does 503 W DEMING have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 W DEMING does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 W DEMING have a pool?
No, 503 W DEMING does not have a pool.
Does 503 W DEMING have accessible units?
No, 503 W DEMING does not have accessible units.
Does 503 W DEMING have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 W DEMING has units with dishwashers.
