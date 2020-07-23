All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5008 W Strong St

5008 West Strong Street · (708) 299-6038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5008 West Strong Street, Chicago, IL 60630
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Jefferson Park 2bd - Porch - Backyard - Property Id: 290229

Recently remodeled 2 bed 1 bath in Jefferson Park! The unit has some modern and vintage features that will appeal to everyone! It also has hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen with dishwasher, huge pantry, window ac (not provided), standard bathroom and small dogs are ok with $20/month pet rent. You also have a fantastic shared front porch and backyard!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5008-w-strong-st-chicago-il/290229
Property Id 290229

(RLNE5940270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 W Strong St have any available units?
5008 W Strong St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 W Strong St have?
Some of 5008 W Strong St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 W Strong St currently offering any rent specials?
5008 W Strong St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 W Strong St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5008 W Strong St is pet friendly.
Does 5008 W Strong St offer parking?
No, 5008 W Strong St does not offer parking.
Does 5008 W Strong St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 W Strong St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 W Strong St have a pool?
No, 5008 W Strong St does not have a pool.
Does 5008 W Strong St have accessible units?
No, 5008 W Strong St does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 W Strong St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 W Strong St has units with dishwashers.
