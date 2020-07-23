Amenities
Jefferson Park 2bd - Porch - Backyard - Property Id: 290229
Recently remodeled 2 bed 1 bath in Jefferson Park! The unit has some modern and vintage features that will appeal to everyone! It also has hardwood floors throughout, modern kitchen with dishwasher, huge pantry, window ac (not provided), standard bathroom and small dogs are ok with $20/month pet rent. You also have a fantastic shared front porch and backyard!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5008-w-strong-st-chicago-il/290229
Property Id 290229
(RLNE5940270)