Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry hot tub internet access

Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 XTRA Large 4 Bed/2 Bath Duplex - North Park - Property Id: 131837



4 Bed / 2 Bath Duplex Recent Rehab Unit! Walk to Kedzie Brown & North Park University! SS Appliances incl. Dishwasher



4 Bed/ 2 Bath Unit Recent Duplex Rehabbed Apt is less than half a mile from the Kimball Brown Line!



This unit has been upgraded and includes:



-Central Heat/Air

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher

-Maple Cabinets

-Granite Counter-tops

-2 Separate Bathrooms- Spa-like Tile in Bathrooms

-Spacious Closets

-Hardwood Floors Throughout



Coin-Laundry in building



Application Fee & Move Fees (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131837

Property Id 131837



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5733581)