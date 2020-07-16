4952 W Berteau Ave 2

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Portage Park Junior 1 Bed - Property Id: 120764



Junior 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Portage Park close to 6 Corners! Updated Kitchen and Bathroom! New SS Appliances, Central Heat



Junior 1 Bed / 1 Bathroom Apt in Portage Park. Located close to Public Transit-- Montrose Blue Line & Mayfair Metra



The unit has been updated and includes:

-Stainless Steel Fridge & Oven/Range

-Modern Espresso Cabinets

-Grey Paint Interior

-Remodeled Bathroom w/ New Tiling

-New Lighting Fixtures

-Hardwood Flooring

-Central Heat



Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120764

Property Id 120764



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5810674)