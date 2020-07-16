4952 W Berteau Ave 2

Amenities
Portage Park Junior 1 Bed - Property Id: 120764
Junior 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Portage Park close to 6 Corners! Updated Kitchen and Bathroom! New SS Appliances, Central Heat
Junior 1 Bed / 1 Bathroom Apt in Portage Park. Located close to Public Transit-- Montrose Blue Line & Mayfair Metra
The unit has been updated and includes:
-Stainless Steel Fridge & Oven/Range
-Modern Espresso Cabinets
-Grey Paint Interior
-Remodeled Bathroom w/ New Tiling
-New Lighting Fixtures
-Hardwood Flooring
-Central Heat
Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash
Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
No Dogs Allowed
