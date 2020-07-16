All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4952 W Berteau Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4952 W Berteau Ave 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

4952 W Berteau Ave 2

4952 West Berteau Avenue · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4952 West Berteau Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Portage Park Junior 1 Bed - Property Id: 120764

Junior 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Portage Park close to 6 Corners! Updated Kitchen and Bathroom! New SS Appliances, Central Heat

Junior 1 Bed / 1 Bathroom Apt in Portage Park. Located close to Public Transit-- Montrose Blue Line & Mayfair Metra

The unit has been updated and includes:
-Stainless Steel Fridge & Oven/Range
-Modern Espresso Cabinets
-Grey Paint Interior
-Remodeled Bathroom w/ New Tiling
-New Lighting Fixtures
-Hardwood Flooring
-Central Heat

Included in Rent: Water, Maintenance, & Trash

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120764
Property Id 120764

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5810674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 W Berteau Ave 2 have any available units?
4952 W Berteau Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4952 W Berteau Ave 2 have?
Some of 4952 W Berteau Ave 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4952 W Berteau Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4952 W Berteau Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 W Berteau Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4952 W Berteau Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4952 W Berteau Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 4952 W Berteau Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4952 W Berteau Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4952 W Berteau Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 W Berteau Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 4952 W Berteau Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4952 W Berteau Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 4952 W Berteau Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 W Berteau Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4952 W Berteau Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4952 W Berteau Ave 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at 8 East Huron
8 E Huron St
Chicago, IL 60611
Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Twin Towers Apartments
1649 E 50th St
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
Chestnut Place
8 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
3309 N Southport
3309 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
8101 S Justine
8101 S Justine St
Chicago, IL 60620
1101 N LeClaire Ave
1101 N Leclaire Ave
Chicago, IL 60651

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity