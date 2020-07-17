Amenities
AVAILABLE MAY 1ST!HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED! - Property Id: 252496
Location: 4931 N Whipple St, Albany Park, 60625
Rent: $995
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats allowed
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
This adorable walk up is located in quiet courtyard building off the shore of Chicago River. Heat and water included in monthly rent.
Pictures may be of a similar unit
VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
No Dogs Allowed
