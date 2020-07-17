All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

4931 N Whipple St

4931 North Whipple Street · (224) 226-4000
Location

4931 North Whipple Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $995 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
dogs allowed
AVAILABLE MAY 1ST!HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED! - Property Id: 252496

Location: 4931 N Whipple St, Albany Park, 60625
Rent: $995
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats allowed
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

This adorable walk up is located in quiet courtyard building off the shore of Chicago River. Heat and water included in monthly rent.
Pictures may be of a similar unit
VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252496
Property Id 252496

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5901666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

