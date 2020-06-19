All apartments in Chicago
4900 North Drake Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

4900 North Drake Avenue

4900 North Drake Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1720127
Location

4900 North Drake Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious 2 bed/1 bath condo offers, in unit laundry, 2 large bedrooms, endless hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and beautiful cabinetry! The open floor plan keeps the unit nice and bright while being on the top floor. The space includes an area for an office or extra living room space. Unit includes private balcony in front and a larger shared deck space off of the back. Garage parking INCLUDED a couple of buildings away. Pets welcome on a case by case basis with additional fee, storage included and within walking distance to the El, restaurants, shopping, and more!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 North Drake Avenue have any available units?
4900 North Drake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 North Drake Avenue have?
Some of 4900 North Drake Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 North Drake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4900 North Drake Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 North Drake Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4900 North Drake Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4900 North Drake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4900 North Drake Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4900 North Drake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 North Drake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 North Drake Avenue have a pool?
No, 4900 North Drake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4900 North Drake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4900 North Drake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 North Drake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4900 North Drake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
