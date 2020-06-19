4900 North Drake Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This spacious 2 bed/1 bath condo offers, in unit laundry, 2 large bedrooms, endless hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and beautiful cabinetry! The open floor plan keeps the unit nice and bright while being on the top floor. The space includes an area for an office or extra living room space. Unit includes private balcony in front and a larger shared deck space off of the back. Garage parking INCLUDED a couple of buildings away. Pets welcome on a case by case basis with additional fee, storage included and within walking distance to the El, restaurants, shopping, and more!



