4875 N Paulina St 2B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

4875 N Paulina St 2B

4875 North Paulina Street · (773) 644-0672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4875 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 2B Available 08/01/20 Recently remodeled one bedroom in Ravenswood - Property Id: 314125

Recently remodeled one bedroom; great kitchen, new appliances, vintage built-ins, separate dining area, oak floors throughout, spacious closets, oversized windows w/2" blinds. OCCUPIED; Available 08/01 ***Photos may be of a similar unit*** - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

COMPLETE TURBOTENANT QUESTIONAIRE INCLUDING MOVE DATE, MONTHLY INCOME, NUMBER OF TENANTS FOR CONSIDERATION
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314125
Property Id 314125

(RLNE5909394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4875 N Paulina St 2B have any available units?
4875 N Paulina St 2B has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 4875 N Paulina St 2B currently offering any rent specials?
4875 N Paulina St 2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4875 N Paulina St 2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4875 N Paulina St 2B is pet friendly.
Does 4875 N Paulina St 2B offer parking?
No, 4875 N Paulina St 2B does not offer parking.
Does 4875 N Paulina St 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4875 N Paulina St 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4875 N Paulina St 2B have a pool?
No, 4875 N Paulina St 2B does not have a pool.
Does 4875 N Paulina St 2B have accessible units?
No, 4875 N Paulina St 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 4875 N Paulina St 2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4875 N Paulina St 2B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4875 N Paulina St 2B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4875 N Paulina St 2B does not have units with air conditioning.
