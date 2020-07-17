4875 N Paulina St 2B

Amenities
Unit 2B Available 08/01/20 Recently remodeled one bedroom in Ravenswood - Property Id: 314125
Recently remodeled one bedroom; great kitchen, new appliances, vintage built-ins, separate dining area, oak floors throughout, spacious closets, oversized windows w/2" blinds. OCCUPIED; Available 08/01 ***Photos may be of a similar unit*** - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
COMPLETE TURBOTENANT QUESTIONAIRE INCLUDING MOVE DATE, MONTHLY INCOME, NUMBER OF TENANTS FOR CONSIDERATION
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314125
Property Id 314125
(RLNE5909394)