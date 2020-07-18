All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4856 South INDIANA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4856 South INDIANA Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

4856 South INDIANA Avenue

4856 S Indiana Ave · (312) 597-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Grand Boulevard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4856 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Grand Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Hot Bronzeville unit. Available immediately. Top floor unit, condo-living rental featuring exposed brick, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, dishwasher and master bathroom offering a whirlpool tub. In-unit laundry. Secured Parking space included in the price. Just 7 min walk to Green line stop and 15 minute drive to downtown. Gallery Guichard and Harold Washington Cultural Center are less than a mile away and Mariano's grocery store and parks also very close. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4856 South INDIANA Avenue have any available units?
4856 South INDIANA Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4856 South INDIANA Avenue have?
Some of 4856 South INDIANA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4856 South INDIANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4856 South INDIANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4856 South INDIANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4856 South INDIANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4856 South INDIANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4856 South INDIANA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4856 South INDIANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4856 South INDIANA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4856 South INDIANA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4856 South INDIANA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4856 South INDIANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4856 South INDIANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4856 South INDIANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4856 South INDIANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4856 South INDIANA Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60644
660 W Barry
660 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave
Chicago, IL 60628
1601-15 W Berteau
1601 West Berteau Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue
5504 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Carriage House Lofts
1545 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain
5046 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Sutherland
4659 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60653

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity