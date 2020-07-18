4856 South INDIANA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Hot Bronzeville unit. Available immediately. Top floor unit, condo-living rental featuring exposed brick, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, dishwasher and master bathroom offering a whirlpool tub. In-unit laundry. Secured Parking space included in the price. Just 7 min walk to Green line stop and 15 minute drive to downtown. Gallery Guichard and Harold Washington Cultural Center are less than a mile away and Mariano's grocery store and parks also very close. A must see.