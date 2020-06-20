All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
4844 North Seeley Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:39 PM

4844 North Seeley Avenue

4844 North Seeley Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1884410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4844 North Seeley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Three Bedroom in Lincoln Square!
Spectacular 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rehab in the heart of Ravenswood! Unit features central air, brand new kitchen, granite counter tops, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, huge bedrooms, high ceilings, amazing closet space, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, in unit laundry, back deck, garage parking available $100.00, spacious back yard, Close to El...PETS WELCOME!

Amenities:
Private Deck, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4844 North Seeley Avenue have any available units?
4844 North Seeley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4844 North Seeley Avenue have?
Some of 4844 North Seeley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4844 North Seeley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4844 North Seeley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4844 North Seeley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4844 North Seeley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4844 North Seeley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4844 North Seeley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4844 North Seeley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4844 North Seeley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4844 North Seeley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4844 North Seeley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4844 North Seeley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4844 North Seeley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4844 North Seeley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4844 North Seeley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
