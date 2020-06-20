4844 North Seeley Avenue

Amenities
Spacious Three Bedroom in Lincoln Square!
Spectacular 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rehab in the heart of Ravenswood! Unit features central air, brand new kitchen, granite counter tops, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, huge bedrooms, high ceilings, amazing closet space, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, in unit laundry, back deck, garage parking available $100.00, spacious back yard, Close to El...PETS WELCOME!
Private Deck, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
