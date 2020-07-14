Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed internet access

If home is a feeling, then the building at 482 W. Deming is the best kind. This vintage three-story walk-up is perched on a quiet tree-lined street, just steps from the bustling activities on Clark Street.



Notable apartment features that elicit all those good feels include: hardwood floors, marble bathrooms, kitchens with granite countertops and individual climate controls for A/C and heat. Add in-unit washer/dryer and walk-in closets to the list, and youll be feeling super excellent in your Lincoln Park apartment.



Plus, being in the heart of Lincoln Park means there are endless opportunities for Chicago style fun. Late night Weiner Circle picnics at your breakfast bar? Why not!