482 W. Deming
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

482 W. Deming

482 W Deming Pl · (773) 985-3670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

482 W Deming Pl, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

3 Bedrooms

3bd/2b-1

$2,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 482 W. Deming.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
internet access
If home is a feeling, then the building at 482 W. Deming is the best kind. This vintage three-story walk-up is perched on a quiet tree-lined street, just steps from the bustling activities on Clark Street.\n\nNotable apartment features that elicit all those good feels include: hardwood floors, marble bathrooms, kitchens with granite countertops and individual climate controls for A/C and heat. Add in-unit washer/dryer and walk-in closets to the list, and youll be feeling super excellent in your Lincoln Park apartment.\n\nPlus, being in the heart of Lincoln Park means there are endless opportunities for Chicago style fun. Late night Weiner Circle picnics at your breakfast bar? Why not!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 482 W. Deming have any available units?
482 W. Deming offers three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,695. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 482 W. Deming have?
Some of 482 W. Deming's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 482 W. Deming currently offering any rent specials?
482 W. Deming is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 W. Deming pet-friendly?
Yes, 482 W. Deming is pet friendly.
Does 482 W. Deming offer parking?
No, 482 W. Deming does not offer parking.
Does 482 W. Deming have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 482 W. Deming offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 W. Deming have a pool?
No, 482 W. Deming does not have a pool.
Does 482 W. Deming have accessible units?
No, 482 W. Deming does not have accessible units.
Does 482 W. Deming have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 482 W. Deming has units with dishwashers.
