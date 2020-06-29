4816 N Wolcott Ave 1

Amenities
4816 NORTH WOLCOTT, #1 - Property Id: 309619
2BR in Prime Ravenswood Location ~ Gut Rehab ~ Great Location!
Remodeled 2 bedroom in Ravenswood. Features hardwood floors, granite kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, spacious floor plan, renovated bath, washer & dryer in-unit. Next door to Mariano's and LA Fitness. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4816-n-wolcott-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/309619
Property Id 309619
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5937571)