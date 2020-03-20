4816 N Wolcott Ave

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bed / 1 Bath Ravenswood Modern Rehab! - Property Id: 287333
Here's a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood. This newly rehabbed apartment features hardwood floors, lots of natural light, rehabbed bathroom, rehabbed kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, and laundry in unit! Cats welcome! Detailed video tour available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287333
No Dogs Allowed
