4816 N Wolcott Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4816 N Wolcott Ave

4816 North Wolcott Avenue · (714) 724-4335
Location

4816 North Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious 2 Bed / 1 Bath Ravenswood Modern Rehab! - Property Id: 287333

Here's a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood. This newly rehabbed apartment features hardwood floors, lots of natural light, rehabbed bathroom, rehabbed kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, and laundry in unit! Cats welcome! Detailed video tour available.
Property Id 287333

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5807364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

