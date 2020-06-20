All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

4748 N ALBANY

4748 North Albany Avenue · (773) 698-6648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4748 North Albany Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Third floor of a 4-story courtyard building on a tree-lined neighborhood street. Rehabbed 1 Bedroom/1 Bath condo just a 3 minute walk from the Brown line Kedzie or Francisco stops. Features updated kitchen - Stone mosaic back splash, SS Appliances, Gas Stove, Digital timers, Dishwasher, Euro style washer dryer, telescoping faucet sprayer, organized kitchen cabinets with a built-in spice rack. Great storage with walk-in closet. Upgraded bathroom with massage shower head and whirlpool soaking tub. Surrounded by grocery stores, restaurants, and other convenience stores. Ample street parking. fultongrace16907

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4748 N ALBANY have any available units?
4748 N ALBANY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4748 N ALBANY have?
Some of 4748 N ALBANY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4748 N ALBANY currently offering any rent specials?
4748 N ALBANY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4748 N ALBANY pet-friendly?
No, 4748 N ALBANY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4748 N ALBANY offer parking?
No, 4748 N ALBANY does not offer parking.
Does 4748 N ALBANY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4748 N ALBANY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4748 N ALBANY have a pool?
Yes, 4748 N ALBANY has a pool.
Does 4748 N ALBANY have accessible units?
No, 4748 N ALBANY does not have accessible units.
Does 4748 N ALBANY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4748 N ALBANY has units with dishwashers.
