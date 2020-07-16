All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E

4730 North Racine Avenue · (312) 282-3336
Location

4730 North Racine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
Heat and Wifi included! Sunny, gut-rehabbed, 675 sf unit in Uptown neighborhood. Available immediately. Unit includes stainless appliances in kitchen and bedroom large enough for a queen. Paid laundry and free use of gym in basement. Super-convenient location (95 Walk Score!) near the lake and tons of entertainment/dining/shopping options including: Target, Riviera Theater, Green Mill, Demera, Furama, La Columbe, Starbucks, etc. 6 blocks to Jewel and Mariano's. 1 block to Lawrence Red Line CTA train and Broadway bus stop. Cat or small dog (under 50lbs, over two years, breed restrictions, etc.) Exterior parking available for additional $$.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E have any available units?
4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E have?
Some of 4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E currently offering any rent specials?
4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E pet-friendly?
Yes, 4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E is pet friendly.
Does 4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E offer parking?
Yes, 4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E offers parking.
Does 4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E have a pool?
No, 4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E does not have a pool.
Does 4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E have accessible units?
No, 4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4730 North Racine Avenue - 3E has units with dishwashers.
