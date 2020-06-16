4728 North Racine Avenue - 1W

Amenities

Sunny, gut-rehabbed, 725 sf courtyard unit in Buena Park/Uptown neighborhood. Available immediately. Unit includes stainless appliances in kitchen and bedroom large enough for a queen. Paid laundry and free use of gym in basement. Super-convenient location (95 Walk Score!) near the lake and tons of entertainment/dining/shopping options including: Target, Riviera Theater, Green Mill, Demera, Furama, La Columbe, Starbucks, etc. 6 blocks to Jewel and Mariano's. 1 block to Lawrence Red Line CTA train and Broadway bus stop. Cat or small dog (under 50lbs, over two years, breed restrictions, etc.) Exterior parking available for additional $$. Pics are representative of general layout/fixtures in units.