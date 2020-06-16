All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

4707 Albany

4707 N Albany Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4707 N Albany Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful three bedroom, one bath in the heart of Albany Park! Unit features heat and water included, rehabbed kitchen with modern gray cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, rehabbed bathroom, sunroom, hardwood floors, spacious living area, fireplace mantle, large bright windows, huge bedroom, spacious closets, large deck, pets welcome, on-site janitor, laundry room in building, and more! Steps to shopping, transportation, nightlife, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Albany have any available units?
4707 Albany has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 Albany have?
Some of 4707 Albany's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 Albany currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Albany isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Albany pet-friendly?
Yes, 4707 Albany is pet friendly.
Does 4707 Albany offer parking?
No, 4707 Albany does not offer parking.
Does 4707 Albany have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 Albany does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Albany have a pool?
No, 4707 Albany does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Albany have accessible units?
No, 4707 Albany does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Albany have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4707 Albany has units with dishwashers.
