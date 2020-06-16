4707 Albany

Amenities
Beautiful three bedroom, one bath in the heart of Albany Park! Unit features heat and water included, rehabbed kitchen with modern gray cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, rehabbed bathroom, sunroom, hardwood floors, spacious living area, fireplace mantle, large bright windows, huge bedroom, spacious closets, large deck, pets welcome, on-site janitor, laundry room in building, and more! Steps to shopping, transportation, nightlife, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease