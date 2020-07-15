Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
465 North Park Ave.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
465 North Park Ave.
465 North Central Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
465 North Central Avenue, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 465 North Park Ave. have any available units?
465 North Park Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 465 North Park Ave. have?
Some of 465 North Park Ave.'s amenities include dishwasher, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 465 North Park Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
465 North Park Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 North Park Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 465 North Park Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 465 North Park Ave. offer parking?
No, 465 North Park Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 465 North Park Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 North Park Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 North Park Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 465 North Park Ave. has a pool.
Does 465 North Park Ave. have accessible units?
No, 465 North Park Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 465 North Park Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 North Park Ave. has units with dishwashers.
