4646 North Beacon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking guest suite

Amazing rare 2500 sq ft top floor corner unit duplex-up designer home in elevator building 2 blocks from Andersonville! Fabulous layout feels like single family home with 4 Large full bedrooms with 3 on the 2nd floor level, 3 baths & office area and 1st floor guest suite. Large open living/Dining room with Tons of light from extra tall windows & ceiling. Tons of closets . Huge Master suite with walk-in closet, marble bathroom, double bowl vanity with granite counter and seamless shower door . Kitchen includes Granite counters,42''cabinets & Large Pantry. Dual zoned heating and cooling, Large Balcony off of living space, 3 blocks to red line or metra station, with 1 parking space included all in hottest neighborhood in Chicago. Easy Walk to Lake, Metra Stop and Both Red and Purple lines. Non-smoking unit.