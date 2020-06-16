All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4646 North Beacon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4646 North Beacon Avenue
Last updated August 13 2019 at 12:09 PM

4646 North Beacon Avenue

4646 North Beacon Street · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4646 North Beacon Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
guest suite
Amazing rare 2500 sq ft top floor corner unit duplex-up designer home in elevator building 2 blocks from Andersonville! Fabulous layout feels like single family home with 4 Large full bedrooms with 3 on the 2nd floor level, 3 baths & office area and 1st floor guest suite. Large open living/Dining room with Tons of light from extra tall windows & ceiling. Tons of closets . Huge Master suite with walk-in closet, marble bathroom, double bowl vanity with granite counter and seamless shower door . Kitchen includes Granite counters,42''cabinets & Large Pantry. Dual zoned heating and cooling, Large Balcony off of living space, 3 blocks to red line or metra station, with 1 parking space included all in hottest neighborhood in Chicago. Easy Walk to Lake, Metra Stop and Both Red and Purple lines. Non-smoking unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4646 North Beacon Avenue have any available units?
4646 North Beacon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4646 North Beacon Avenue have?
Some of 4646 North Beacon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4646 North Beacon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4646 North Beacon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4646 North Beacon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4646 North Beacon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4646 North Beacon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4646 North Beacon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4646 North Beacon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4646 North Beacon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4646 North Beacon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4646 North Beacon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4646 North Beacon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4646 North Beacon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4646 North Beacon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4646 North Beacon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4646 North Beacon Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
871 W. Lill Apt.
871 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue
Chicago, IL 60617
517 W Oakdale Ave
517 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4715 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
721 W. Belmont
721 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity