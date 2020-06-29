4637 N Lowell Ave

Amenities
EASY ACCESS TO I-90 AND I-94! HEAT INCLUDED! - Property Id: 288821
Location: 4629 N Lowell ave, Mayfair, 60630
Rent: $1000
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING
- Easy street parking
- Heat and water included
- Hardwood floors
- Tons of natural sunlight
- Must have credit in good standing
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288821
Property Id 288821
(RLNE5857141)