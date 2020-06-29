4637 N Lowell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

EASY ACCESS TO I-90 AND I-94! HEAT INCLUDED! - Property Id: 288821



Location: 4629 N Lowell ave, Mayfair, 60630

Rent: $1000

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!

PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



- Easy street parking

- Heat and water included

- Hardwood floors

- Tons of natural sunlight

- Must have credit in good standing



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288821

