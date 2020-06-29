All apartments in Chicago
4637 N Lowell Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4637 N Lowell Ave

4637 N Lowell Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4637 N Lowell Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
Irving Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
EASY ACCESS TO I-90 AND I-94! HEAT INCLUDED! - Property Id: 288821

Location: 4629 N Lowell ave, Mayfair, 60630
Rent: $1000
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- Easy street parking
- Heat and water included
- Hardwood floors
- Tons of natural sunlight
- Must have credit in good standing

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288821
Property Id 288821

(RLNE5857141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4637 N Lowell Ave have any available units?
4637 N Lowell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4637 N Lowell Ave have?
Some of 4637 N Lowell Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4637 N Lowell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4637 N Lowell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4637 N Lowell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4637 N Lowell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4637 N Lowell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4637 N Lowell Ave offers parking.
Does 4637 N Lowell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4637 N Lowell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4637 N Lowell Ave have a pool?
No, 4637 N Lowell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4637 N Lowell Ave have accessible units?
No, 4637 N Lowell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4637 N Lowell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4637 N Lowell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
