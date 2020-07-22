4606 N Monticello Ave 2S

Amenities
4606 NORTH MONTICELLO, #2S - Property Id: 315964
Recently Rehabbed 1BR in Heart of Albany Park! Must See!
Recently renovated one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, lots of natural light, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and laundry in-unit. Central HVAC. Great location close to restaurants and transportation. Pets allowed with restrictions & fees. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4606-n-monticello-ave-chicago-il-unit-2s/315964
No Dogs Allowed
