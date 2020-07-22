All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
4606 N Monticello Ave 2S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4606 N Monticello Ave 2S

4606 North Monticello Avenue · (312) 702-9578
Location

4606 North Monticello Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2S · Avail. now

$1,130

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4606 NORTH MONTICELLO, #2S - Property Id: 315964

Recently Rehabbed 1BR in Heart of Albany Park! Must See!
Recently renovated one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, lots of natural light, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and laundry in-unit. Central HVAC. Great location close to restaurants and transportation. Pets allowed with restrictions & fees. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4606-n-monticello-ave-chicago-il-unit-2s/315964
Property Id 315964

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5949523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 N Monticello Ave 2S have any available units?
4606 N Monticello Ave 2S has a unit available for $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4606 N Monticello Ave 2S have?
Some of 4606 N Monticello Ave 2S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 N Monticello Ave 2S currently offering any rent specials?
4606 N Monticello Ave 2S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 N Monticello Ave 2S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4606 N Monticello Ave 2S is pet friendly.
Does 4606 N Monticello Ave 2S offer parking?
No, 4606 N Monticello Ave 2S does not offer parking.
Does 4606 N Monticello Ave 2S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4606 N Monticello Ave 2S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 N Monticello Ave 2S have a pool?
No, 4606 N Monticello Ave 2S does not have a pool.
Does 4606 N Monticello Ave 2S have accessible units?
No, 4606 N Monticello Ave 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 N Monticello Ave 2S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4606 N Monticello Ave 2S has units with dishwashers.
