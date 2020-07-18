All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4601 S Indiana Ave 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4601 S Indiana Ave 102
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4601 S Indiana Ave 102

4601 South Indiana Avenue · (312) 914-1268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Grand Boulevard
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

4601 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60653
Grand Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MODERN 2 BED IN WOODLAWN - Property Id: 316762

Modern two bedroom/one bath in Woodlawn area! Great Deal! Stainless steel appliances: Oven, Refrigerator & Microwave. Spacious living room area. Pet Friendly.

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:
600+ CREDIT SCORE, 3 X INCOME, NO BANKRUPTCIES, NO EVICTIONS

Please text or email Shannon Smith at (312)914-1268 Shannon.dreamspots@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4601-s-indiana-ave-chicago-il-unit-102/316762
Property Id 316762

(RLNE5945788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 S Indiana Ave 102 have any available units?
4601 S Indiana Ave 102 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 S Indiana Ave 102 have?
Some of 4601 S Indiana Ave 102's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 S Indiana Ave 102 currently offering any rent specials?
4601 S Indiana Ave 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 S Indiana Ave 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 S Indiana Ave 102 is pet friendly.
Does 4601 S Indiana Ave 102 offer parking?
No, 4601 S Indiana Ave 102 does not offer parking.
Does 4601 S Indiana Ave 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 S Indiana Ave 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 S Indiana Ave 102 have a pool?
No, 4601 S Indiana Ave 102 does not have a pool.
Does 4601 S Indiana Ave 102 have accessible units?
No, 4601 S Indiana Ave 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 S Indiana Ave 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 S Indiana Ave 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4601 S Indiana Ave 102?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Surf
425 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
2828 N Pine Grove
2828 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Irving Courts by Reside
718 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
Wilson Court Apartments
1901 W Wilson Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
451 W. Wrightwood Ave
451 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
EMME
165 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity