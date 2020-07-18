4601 S Indiana Ave 102

Amenities
MODERN 2 BED IN WOODLAWN - Property Id: 316762
Modern two bedroom/one bath in Woodlawn area! Great Deal! Stainless steel appliances: Oven, Refrigerator & Microwave. Spacious living room area. Pet Friendly.
APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:
600+ CREDIT SCORE, 3 X INCOME, NO BANKRUPTCIES, NO EVICTIONS
Please text or email Shannon Smith at (312)914-1268 Shannon.dreamspots@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4601-s-indiana-ave-chicago-il-unit-102/316762
(RLNE5945788)