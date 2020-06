Amenities

Large rehabbed 2 bedroom with 6'x6' walk in closets in each bedroom!. Laundry IN UNIT! Tons of natural light. New rehabbed bathroom. New rehabbed kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Exposed spiral ductwork. Hardwood floors throughout. Newer windows. Pets welcome. Artist space in tall ceiling attic! Two blocks from Whiner Brewery and The Plant!



DUE TO COVID19 IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE NOT ALLOWED. EMAIL OR CALL FOR VIDEO TOUR. THANK YOU!



Unit Amenities:

- Beautifully renovated kitchen and bathroom

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Modern paint scheme

- Newer windows

- House broken pets allowed with no additional rent or fee

- Laundry in unit



Leasing requirements:

- Tenant pays heat and utilities

- First month's rent

- NO security deposit collected, only a move-in fee

- Non-refundable application fee $50/per applicant

- Verifiable income and previous landlord recommendations

- Good credit history with recent timely payments



Property is owned by a Illinois Licensed Real Estate Agent:

Nathan Harvey

(773) 575-5306



As required by State and Federal law; Section 8 Applicants Welcome